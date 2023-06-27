(KTXL) — Sacramento County announced on Tuesday that it will be activating its motel vouchers and cooling centers over the holiday weekend to help residents beat the heat.

The National Weather Service of Sacramento said in a social media post that an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Friday morning to Sunday night.

Hours later, Sacramento County sent out a tweet of its own, stating that heat respite centers, or cooling centers, will be open in response to the impending heat wave.

According to Sacramento County, vouchers will be active from June 29 to July 4 at 11 a.m.

All community members are welcome to use the cooling centers. Also, pets must be on a leash or contained in an animal carrier at all times.

Below is a list of locations, dates and times that the cooling centers will be open.

Cooling Center #1

Location: 1725 28th St, Sacramento, CA, 95816

Hours: June 29 and June 30: Offices open to the public: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

July 1 and July 2: 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

July 3: Offices open to public: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Cooling Center #2

Location: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA, 95660

Hours: June 29 and June 30: Offices open to the public from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

July 1 and July 2: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

July 3: Offices open to public: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Motel Voucher Activation

Below is a statement from Sacramento County on how the Motel Vouchers will work:

Community Health Workers and navigators will make contact with those most vulnerable experiencing homelessness to offer a motel stay and will assist in reserving the space at the motel. For this specific event, motel vouchers will be limited to unsheltered persons most at risk of adverse impacts from heat exposure due to age (65+) or current chronic health conditions such as MS, Lupus, Diabetes, COPD, or are taking medications such as anti-psychotropics that work against the body in extreme heat. Participants in the weather respite sheltering program will work with their referring party on transportation to and from the motel(s) and are allowed to bring partners, pets and a limited number of possessions with them for the duration of their stay. Sacramento County