(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with constructing a Safe Stay parking community for the homeless.

“It’s not just about helping people to get shelter, it’s about helping people have an opportunity for care,” said CEO of Wellspace Dr. Jonathan Porteus, who is working in partnership with the county on the Safe Stay site. “People have not had that opportunity. People have been lying on the streets, camping on the streets, camping under bushes. And we’ve not given them the care they deserve.”

The county reported the project is funded by $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act allocation and will feature 30 parking spots, trash removal, food services, shower facilities, pest services, janitorial, phone, internet, site security, long-term help, and more. It will also reportedly combat the growing number of encampments surrounding the area.

The lot was purchased by Sacramento County in October 2022 and is located on Watt Avenue in North Highlands. It’s expected to serve the local homeless community, people living in vehicles on Roseville Road, and around the McClellan Business Park.