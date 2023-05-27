(KTXL) — A complete alcohol ban has been placed on the American River Parkway over Memorial Day weekend for those on land and in the water, according to Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond.

The area of the ban is the section of the river between Hazel and Howe avenues and at Sherman Island.

“The American River is running extremely fast and cold this weekend, which is why Regional Parks want to make it explicitly clear that conditions are very dangerous and should not be underestimated,” the county wrote in a news release.

This ban will also be in place during the weekends of Independence Day and Labor Day.