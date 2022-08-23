SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to prohibit camping along the entire American River Parkway.

The ordinance was passed 5-0 by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and will now prohibit camping along the American River Parkway and prohibit anyone from being in the parkway between sunset and sunrise.

According to the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, ‘accumulating furniture, household goods, or other items in order to create a structure” will be prohibited.

It will also ban the “use or maintenance of a container with flammable or combustible liquid or a generator, except when issued a permit by the Regional Parks Director.”

This ordinance will also not allow camping near youth-serving facilities, shelter perimeters, wildlife or food risk areas, and critical infrastructure.

This ordinance will go into effect in 30 days on Sep. 22.

“While we applaud the passage of the ordinance toughening restrictions on illegal camping on the American River Parkway, we urge Sacramento County leaders to continue to make the development of shelter and wrap-around services for the unhoused a priority. Enforcement, while important, doesn’t address the root cause and won’t be effective without these other two key elements,” the American River Parkway Foundation said in a statement regarding the Board of Supervisors’ decision.