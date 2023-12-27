(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a child reported missing who is considered at-risk due to his age.

Tah’marrion Johnson, 11, was last seen around 7 p.m. and reported missing just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency said the boy’s mother thought he was at a friend’s house and reported him missing when she found out that he was not.

He was last seen in the area of Folsom Blvd. and Norcade Circle in Sacramento, a few blocks east of the intersection of Folsom Blvd. and Watt Ave.

The child is described as measuring 4 feet 10 inches and weighing around 100 pounds.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a purple/black jacket, shorts and Crocs sandals, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency asks anyone with information on the child to call 916-874-5115.