SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Nov. 11, a Sacramento County man who was working at a care facility was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ioan Sandor, 62, worked at a care facility where the victim, a dependent adult, was living.

The sheriff’s office said that Sandor was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on a count of “penetration by a foreign object by means of force or fear.”

He was later released on a $250,000 bail. However, he will appear in court on Nov. 13.