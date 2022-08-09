SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County on Tuesday declared a public health emergency and a local emergency because of monkeypox.

The county said it wants to ensure it can get the proper resources and funding in order to respond to potential monkeypox cases.

In a press release, officials stressed the declaration of emergencies does not mean there is an increased risk to the public.

“A proclamation of emergency allows the County to provide or receive mutual aid from other jurisdictions and assists in opening up available resources, mutual aid and staffing,” the county explained.

As of Tuesday, the Sacramento County’s Department of Health Services dashboard shows 80 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in the area. The county’s first monkeypox case was on May 24, and it was also the state’s first reported case.

California declared a state of emergency on Aug. 1.

Sacramento County currently offers monkeypox vaccinations to men who have sex with men and transgender people who meet one or more of the following criteria:

Tested positive for an STI in the past two months

Had two or more sexual partners in the last three weeks

Attended or worked at a commercial sex venue in the last three weeks

Had anonymous sex in the past three weeks

Engaged in sex work in the past three weeks

Those who meet the criteria can visit the Immunization Assistance Program website to schedule a vaccination appointment. The program can also be called at 916-875-7468.

This is a developing story.