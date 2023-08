(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering in the hospital after crashing while on their motorcycle Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the area of Armon Drive and Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

The deputy was working as a contract motorcycle officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy did not sustain any “major injuries” and appears to be okay.