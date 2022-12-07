SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye announced on Wednesday that the county’s COVID-19 levels have risen to ‘medium’ triggering universal masking at certain facilities.

Kasirye said that the county is seeing “a convergence of increases in cases” of Respiratory Sensational Virus (RSV), Flu and COVID-19.

“From the last week, the update we got showed that we had a rate of 12-per-100,000 of cases and it is continuing to go up,” Kasirye said.

With the county moving into the ‘medium’ level of transmission the California Department of Public Health mask mandate requires that jails and homeless shelters must implement universal mask mandates.

The increasing number of respiratory illness cases is continuing to impact hospitals, according to Kasirye, and those with minor illnesses should refrain from visiting the emergency room.

Although the rate of COVID-19 cases is on the rise this winter, compared to last year the total number of cases is lower, according to Kasirye.

The case numbers for the flu and RSV are much higher than in 2021 and 2020 due to COVID masking mandates and social distancing being implemented in the previous years.

On Friday, the Sacramento City Unified School District provided its own update on what could happen if Sacramento County moves into the CDPH’s ‘high’ level of transmission.

“As a reminder, if Sacramento County moves back into the High Level, indoor masking will be required the following Monday and you will receive a communication from us to let you know,” the district wrote in the update.