(FOX40.COM) — An incoming cold weather system to Northern California has caused Sacramento County to extend its weather respite services through the weekend and into next week.

On Friday, the county said First Step Communities, located at 1400 A St, and the Auburn Outreach and Engagement Center, located at 3615 Auburn Blvd, will be open until Tuesday morning.

According to FOX40’s Weather Center, nighttime temperatures are expected to remain lower than 50 degrees over the weekend (34 on Friday, 37 on Saturday, 45 on Monday) before just breaching the mark on Monday (53 degrees).

The forecast also anticipates rain in the Sacramento region beginning on Monday and lasting until Wednesday.

According to the county, First Step Communities can accommodate 35 extra people. The site does not support pets on-site, but the county is working with Loaves & Fishes, which is nearby, to house pets.

Sacramento Regional Transit will provide free rides to North A Street and the Outreach and Engagement Center. Those interested in free rides to respite can present the flyer on their phone, or a printed copy.