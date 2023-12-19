(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County is extending its weather respite services through Thursday morning, as a cold rainy weather system continues in Northern California.

The county’s weather respite operations will be extended at the North A Emergency Shelter on 1400 North A Street and the Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

•Video Above: Crews work to prevent leaves from flooding Sacramento streets

According to the National Weather Service, nighttime temperatures for Tuesday are forecasted to be as low as 55 degrees with showers and thunderstorms likely. Wednesday’s nighttime temperatures are expected to dip down to a low of 49 degrees with showers likely before 10 p.m.

Rain is not in the forecast for Thursday, but nighttime temperatures are expected to be at a low of 44 degrees.

According to Sacramento city officials, the Outreach and Engagement Center can accommodate up to 50 guests as part of its weather-respite operations. The warming center has storage available for guests’ personal belongings if needed and will accept pets.

The county said Sacramento Regional Transit will continue to provide free rides to North A Street and the Outreach and Engagement Center. Those interested in free rides to the warming centers can present the flyer on their phone, or a printed copy.