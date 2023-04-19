(KTXL) — Music, monster trucks and pig and duck races will return with the Sacramento County Fair at the end of May.

The fair will go on from May 25 to May 29, but tickets are already on sale.

General admission pre-sale prices for adults are $10, $8 for kids 12-17, and children under 12 enter for free. General admissions prices will go up $2 at the gate.

Admission for the arena events is $20 with pre-sale and $25 at the gate; it does not include admission to the fair.

All-you-can-ride wristbands for the carnival at the fair will be $30 during pre-sale and $35 at the gate.

Here is what attendees can expect at the Sacramento County Fair.

Daily attractions

All Alaskan Racing Pigs

Great American Duck Races

Pedal Tractors (for children)

Petting Farm (with goats, sheep, chickens and ducks)

Pony Rides (Tickets must be purchased)

Balloonacy (Request a balloon shape from the fair’s Official Balloonmaker)

A Walk on the Wild Side (Wild animals rescued by a nonprofit)

Western Express Railroad (1850’s style steam locomotive offering tour of the fair)

Extreme Dogs (Stunt dog show)

All About Science

Rock N Rollin Piano

The Drumheads

The Cutest Show on Earth

Turn-N-Burn Trick Riders

The Wilder Show

Concerts and events

May 25

Van Halen tribute band Fan Halen (Free with admission)

Monster Truck Mayhem (Tickets required)

May 26

Hip Hop duo Banded Future (Free with admission)

4×4 Truck Pull (Tickets required)

May 27

Music duo The Fabulous Yachtsmen (Free with admission)

Stars and Stripes Rodeo (Tickets required)

May 28

Maya Latin Roots Band (Free with admission)

May 29

Mayhem Destruction Derby (Tickets required)