(KTXL) — Music, monster trucks and pig and duck races will return with the Sacramento County Fair at the end of May.
The fair will go on from May 25 to May 29, but tickets are already on sale.
General admission pre-sale prices for adults are $10, $8 for kids 12-17, and children under 12 enter for free. General admissions prices will go up $2 at the gate.
Admission for the arena events is $20 with pre-sale and $25 at the gate; it does not include admission to the fair.
All-you-can-ride wristbands for the carnival at the fair will be $30 during pre-sale and $35 at the gate.
Here is what attendees can expect at the Sacramento County Fair.
Daily attractions
- All Alaskan Racing Pigs
- Great American Duck Races
- Pedal Tractors (for children)
- Petting Farm (with goats, sheep, chickens and ducks)
- Pony Rides (Tickets must be purchased)
- Balloonacy (Request a balloon shape from the fair’s Official Balloonmaker)
- A Walk on the Wild Side (Wild animals rescued by a nonprofit)
- Western Express Railroad (1850’s style steam locomotive offering tour of the fair)
- Extreme Dogs (Stunt dog show)
- All About Science
- Rock N Rollin Piano
- The Drumheads
- The Cutest Show on Earth
- Turn-N-Burn Trick Riders
- The Wilder Show
Concerts and events
May 25
Van Halen tribute band Fan Halen (Free with admission)
Monster Truck Mayhem (Tickets required)
May 26
Hip Hop duo Banded Future (Free with admission)
4×4 Truck Pull (Tickets required)
May 27
Music duo The Fabulous Yachtsmen (Free with admission)
Stars and Stripes Rodeo (Tickets required)
May 28
Maya Latin Roots Band (Free with admission)
May 29
Mayhem Destruction Derby (Tickets required)