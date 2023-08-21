(FOX40.COM) — On Monday morning, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento were forced to close Jackson Road as flames were fanned by the trailing winds of Hurricane Hilary.

The fire was initially reported as a vehicle fire near the intersection of Eagles Nest Road and Florin Road in southern Sacramento County.

Strong winds pushed the fire onto nearby dry grass that created “wildfire conditions” that threatened multiple nearby homes, according to fire officials.

As the flames began to spread rapidly, fire crews called in more resources to contain the flames and keep them from damaging any nearby homes.

At 3:05 a.m., five engines and one water tanker were on-scene of the fire with 15 additional fire engines and one water tanker en route to assist.

Crews were able to contain and knockdown the fire before any homes were damaged or persons were injured.