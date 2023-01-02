(KTXL) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died in custody on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy was conducting an hourly cell check, the deputy found the 35-year-old male unresponsive lying on the floor.

Deputies summoned medical staff and initiated CPR on the victim.

The sheriff’s office said that the inmate was originally booked into the jail on Sunday after receiving charges of “felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.”