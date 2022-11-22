SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was arrested on Friday by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in connection to a fire in eastern Sacramento County this year.

Makcim Ivanocv, 41, is believed by law enforcement to be responsible for the July 14 vegetation fire at the Sacramento County Boy’s Ranch Facility in Sloughhouse.

An investigation by CAL FIRE Amado-El Dorado Unit identified Ivanocv as the prime suspect.

With assistance from Sacramento County SWAT, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Fire Investigators, Ivanocv was located at his home in Arden-Arcade and arrested.

Ivanov has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges related to the fire.