(FOX40.COM) — Metro Fire of Sacramento announced that Assistant Fire Chief Adam House will become the departments seventh chief following his swearing in ceremony on Thursday.

House has served with Metro Fire since the department’s creation in 2000 and is the first chief to serve continuously as a member of Metro Fire.

“As a trusted member of Metro Fire’s leadership team for many years, Chief House has the experience and respect of the board members and the district’s employees to lead this organization in the coming years,” Metro Fire Board President D’Elman Clark said.

House began his fire service career as a firefighter in the United States Army for four years.

Following his time in the armed services, House became a firefighter in Yuma, Arizona in 1991 where he was promoted to captain over a decade long tenure in the desert.

In 2000, House joined the newly formed Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department as a captain, where he moved continuously moved up the ranks.

Over his two-decade service time with Metro Fire, House was the program manager for the departments Special Operations Division, recruited firefighters and served as a drill master for the fire academy.

The Sacramento area native graduated from Cordova High School in 1987 and currently lives in Sloughhouse with his wife Gia.

House also has two adult children, son Joshua and daughter Taylor. Joshua is currently stationed as a firefighter at Firehouse 65 in Gold River with Metro Fire.