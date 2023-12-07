(FOX40.COM) — City and county officials in Sacramento are opening warming centers this week as cold nighttime temperatures are forecasted in the area.

City of Sacramento

Sacramento city officials are activating weather respite operations at its Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard. The warming center will be open from 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 to 8 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Walk-ups will be accepted, but the warming center can only accommodate up to 50 guests. Pets are allowed and storage will be available for personal belongings.

Sacramento County

Due to the incoming cold weather, Sacramento County is opening a warming center north of downtown Sacramento this weekend.

In coordination with the county’s Department of Homeless Services and Housing, First Step Communities is opening its North A Emergency Shelter on 1400 North A Street to help unhoused people to respite from cold nights.

Beds at the North A Emergency Shelter will be available to unhoused individuals in the immediate area from 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 12. First Step Communities expanded the shelter’s capacity to 30 beds and walk-ups can accept, contingent upon availability.

County officials said the emergency shelter can’t accept pets.

Free rides from SacRT

For those in need of transportation, the Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides to and from the warming centers on Auburn Boulevard and North A Street.

To ride for free, passengers must screenshot or print the flyer and present it upon boarding.

Click or tap here for the flyer.

Guests can ride for free on SacRT’s bus and light services starting Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., all day on Dec. 8 and through 10 a.m. on Dec. 12. Free service for the North A Street ends at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.