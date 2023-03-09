(KTXL) —Ahead of the atmospheric river, the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks announced it will keep parks within its system closed on Friday morning due to expected strong wind gusts.

County officials said the delayed opening of all parks is due to anticipated wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Parks will open on Friday at noon, but depending on storm activity and damage, some parks may remain closed past that time.

Tap here for a list of parks that are affected.

“With soil still saturated from prior storms, these high gusts have the potential to bring down a large number of trees,” the Department of Regional Parks said on the county website.

While parks will be closed, parks officials said the American River Multi-Use and Dry Creek Parkway trails will be also be closed, and they urge bicyclists to find alternative routes.

The Ancil Hoffman Golf Course near the American River in Carmicheal will be closed, but the Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta and the Mather Golf Course in Mather will stay open during their normal business hours.

The Cherry Island Golf Course is near Dry Creek while the Mather Golf Course is near Morrison Creek and Mather Lake.

“Rangers and maintenance teams have begun to alert people in the affected areas so that they are aware of the anticipated hazards,” park officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, Northern California will be hit with a warm storm event from Thursday to Sunday, bringing widespread heavy rain, high-elevation snow and gusty winds.

From Thursday to Friday afternoon, the NWS says the city of Sacramento is forecasted to have wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour.