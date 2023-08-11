(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man who led deputies on a vehicle and foot pursuit and had two children with him as he was driving.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel Bush, 31, was a “known gang member” and was in a vehicle that deputies were attempting to stop when the pursuit began Thursday night.

Officials say that shortly after the pursuit began, Bush crashed near Interstate 5 and Florin Road before continuing to flee on foot.

Two children were found in Bush’s vehicle and were unharmed, officials said. Both were released to family members.

Bush ran across the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and hid in a neighborhood.

After about 40 minutes of searching for him with the help of a K-9, Bush was found hiding in a garbage can and surrendered to deputies.

Bush was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for “various felony charges,” but bonded out hours later, officials said.