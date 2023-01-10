(KTXL) — Sacramento County Regional Parks said on Tuesday it would be extending the closure of its facilities, including parks and trails.

The agency first closed its facilities on Monday and Tuesday. There were concerns that with all the rain saturating the soil and the wind gusts a large number of trees would be toppled.

The American River Multi-Use and Dry Creek Parkway trails are also closed, so regional parks advise bicycle commuters to find alternative routes.

The agency’s facilities will be closed through Wednesday. To check a park’s status, click or tap here.

In the city of Sacramento, recent heavy weather conditions have caused several trees to fall. On Jan. 6, Sacramento said it received nearly 700 tree removal requests since the New Year’s Eve storm.