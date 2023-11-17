(FOX40.COM) — Those looking to get some outdoor time at one of the many Sacramento County-operated parks now have a new tool to make their experience a little easier.

On Thursday, Sacramento County Regional Parks launched their free new mobile app that will be available for Android and Apple users.

Now from your phone, you can:

• Navigate through the parks

• Discover new places

• Find bathrooms, parking and picnic areas

• Get historical, ecological and geological information on a point of interest

• Get notifications about hazards and closures ahead of time

• Interact with other parkgoers by sharing experiences and photos

“We are fortunate to have such a vast Regional Parks system, but we understand that having so many recreational and open space options can be a lot to explore,” said Liz Bellas, Director of Regional Parks. “From the Dry Creek Parkway to the American River Parkway and down into the Delta, this app is a new and innovative way for us to help park visitors explore and connect with our parks and other park visitors.”

Sacramento Regional Parks operates more than two dozen parks across more than 15,000 acres of county land, including:

• Ancil Hoffman Park

•Effie Yeah Nature Center

• Gibson Ranch Regional Park

• Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail

• and more.