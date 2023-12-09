(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County is seeking new jurors to serve on the grand jury for next year.

Service on the Sacramento County Grand Jury is for one year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Among qualified candidates, 19 people who reside in Sacramento County and 11 alternates will be selected.

The open recruitment period started on Nov. 20 and applications will stop being accepted on Dec. 29.

Qualifications for a grand juror

To be considered for the grand jury, Sacramento County said applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Sacramento County and have not been convicted of a crime.

Applicants are not allowed to serve as an elected public defender during their term as a grand juror. Those who have served as grand jurors within the last year won’t be considered.

People who are selected are expected to invest at least 25 to 35 hours a week.

Click or tap here to see the full list of requirements.

What is a grand jury and what does it do?

The Sacramento County Grand Jury is a 19-member team of volunteers who ensure that government agencies are responsive and fair to those who are governed, according to Sacramento County.

Members of the grand jury will receive a small stiped for their work as volunteers.

The grand jury is different than a jury for a trial, as it does not hear cases in a courtroom. Members of a grand jury review and investigate the performance of a county, city and local governing entities, including special districts.

The grand jury is authorized to hear criminal indictments and is tasked with visiting detention facilities throughout the county.

A grand jury may also respond to complaints of alleged misuse of public funds or wrongdoing by public officials. All work conducted by the Sacramento County Grand Jury is confidential.