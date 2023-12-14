(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office shared the news of the passing of one of their mounted horses, Grissom.

Grissom was under the care of a veterinarian after becoming ill during a training event, according to the sheriff’s office.

During his four-year career with the sheriff’s office, Grissom and his owner, Deputy Canela, participated in the California State Peace Officers Memorial at the State Capitol and the Sacramento Police and Sheriff’s Memorial.

Grissom also took part in several fallen officer funerals, community events and Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies.