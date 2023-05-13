(KTXL) — The hottest day of the year is now just hours away, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s on Saturday.

And if there is an emergency in the water, a new team will be called in to help.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was able to get grant money to help make the team a one-of-a-kind in our area.

“The weather is changing rapidly the waterways are going to be fast flowing here really quickly,” Sgt. Amar Gandhi, the sheriff’s office spokesperson, said.

Tragedy often strikes in our rivers and lakes on hot days. Now, the sheriff’s new Public Safety Dive team will be there to help.

While they will help in searches for anyone who may have gone under, they will specialize in recovery efforts using sonar technology.

“That’s not only available on the boat but they also have handheld sonar, so more recently they helped Santa Barbara county with a huge recovery effort of a child that was swept away during some of that flooding. So we have got a lot of technology that is regionally not available to other agencies,” Gandhi said.

The nine-member sheriff deputy team was recently accredited with extensive training.

Gandhi said the team is built for quick responses in times of need when every second matters.

Sometimes that will mean bringing closure to a family, but often it may have nothing to do with swimmers or boaters.

“Other investigations that are taking place — They have assisted in everything from property crimes to all the way up to homicides, so it’s something an agency our size has desperately needed for some time. And we are fortunate enough to put that into action,” Gandhi said.

The new sheriff dive team is also now a branch of the county’s marine enforcement detail.