(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a woman and her son were arrested in connection to a killing on Wednesday.

At around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Kenneth Avenue for reports of a suspicious death.

The sheriff’s office said Ruth Cecilie Weiser was arrested as a suspect in the killing and Joseph Jon Thomason was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and the suspects were roommates.