(KTXL) — An 8-year-old girl in Sacramento County will be given a new puppy on Wednesday from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after a man ran over her previous puppy earlier this month.

At around 7:20 p.m. on June 5, deputies responded to an animal cruelty report and found that a man had driven over a seven-month-old German Shepard that was in the road.

The girl told officers that she tried to get the dog out of the roadway but the man began yelling at the girl that her dog should not be in the road.

A felony warrant was issued by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the suspect was arrested on June 21 and is facing a charge of animal cruelty.

After the incident, the deputies decided to reach out to the Bradshaw Animal Shelter to see if they could get a new dog for the girl.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter agreed to the partnership and will be waiving all fees. The sheriff’s office will also be donating a $500 gift card to PetSmart for supplies and training.