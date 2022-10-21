SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley.

Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census.

The county is surrounded by the counties of Amador, Placer, San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter and Yolo.

Inside Sacramento County are the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Galt, Isleton and Sacramento.

Several unincorporated areas of the county, areas that are not part of any city, are known by their own names; Antelope, Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Cosumnes, Courtland, Delta, Fair Oaks, Franklin/Laguna, Mather, North Highlands/Foothill Farms, North Natomas, Orangevale, Rancho Murieta, Rio Linda, Elverta, Sloughhouse, South Natomas, Southeast and Vineyard.

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Sacramento County Cities

Citrus Heights

On Jan. 1, 1997, Citrus Heights became the first city to incorporate in Sacramento County since Galt in 1946. Citrus Heights turned 25 years old in 2022.

The city’s website says that it took a “12-year battle with the County of Sacramento” to give Citrus Heights residents the ability to vote on the issue of becoming a city.

Citrus Heights’ current population is 87,665 people, which marks a 10-year growth of 4,364 people.

The city covers 9,100 acres and is located near the northeastern corner of the county.

Citrus Heights zip codes include: 95621, 95610, 95662, 95628, 95608 and 95841.

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Elk Grove

After Citrus Heights was incorporated, Elk Grove followed suit in 2000, becoming the county’s sixth city.

Starting as a single brick stagecoach stop in 1850, Elk Grove has now grown to a population of 173,370 and covers an area of 27,008 acres.

The city is located about 17 miles south of Sacramento in the more central portion of the county.

Elk Grove’s Zip Codes include; 95624, 95829, 95757, 95830, 95758 and 95759.

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Folsom

Founded in 1946, Folsom has a history dating back to the early days of the gold rush and would be a part of major transportation developments like the Sacramento Valley Railroad and the Lincoln Highway.

One of Folsom’s more notable locations is Folsom Prison, where country singer Johnny Cash performed and who even created the song Folsom Prison Blues.

Today, Folsom has a population of 79,584 and covers an area of 19,520 acres.

The city is located in the northeast corner of the county and is 23 miles from Sacramento.

Folsom’s zip codes include 95630, 95671 and 95673

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Galt

Positioned along the southern border of Sacramento County, Galt straddles Highway 99 as it makes it way out of the county.

Galt was founded in 1946. Today, it has a population of 26, 235 and covers an area of 3,756 acres.

Before the Sacramento County Fair was moved to the capital city, Galt hosted it, where Chabolla Center and the flea market are currently located.

Galt includes the zip code 95632.

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Isleton

Isleton is the second oldest city in Sacramento County, having been incorporated in 1923.

Located in the extreme southern portion of the county along the Sacramento River, Isleton covers an area of 314 acres and has a population of 495 people.

The Isleton Chinese and Japanese Commercial District is on the list of the National Register of Historical Places.

The town was founded in 1874 and Isleton’s Chinatown began in 1878, consisting of a contract labor office and other businesses to meet the needs of the Chinese workers in the area.

During the early 20th century, Isleton’s three asparagus canneries had Chinese and Japanese employees that made up 90% of the workforce.

Isleton’s zip codes include 95641.

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova became the youngest city in Sacramento County after its incorporation in 2003.

The city is located in the north-central part of Sacramento County and is about 13.5 miles from Sacramento.

Ranch Cordova has a population of 73,394 and covers an area of 22,323 acres.

Rancho Cordova’s zip codes include 95655, 95827, 95670, 95741 and 95742.

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Sacramento

The county’s first city after being incorporated in 1849 is Sacramento. It is also the county seat and the state capital.

Sacramento is the largest city in the county at 63,852 acres (99.77 square miles) and hosts the largest population, with 503,482 people.

The city hosts many museums, restaurants, business centers, government offices, sports venues, schools and more.

Sacramento’s zip codes include 95838, 95815, 95811, 95814, 95816, 95819, 95818, 95817, 95822 and 95831.

Courtesy of the County of Sacramento

Cities and communities not in Sacramento County

While the Sacramento metropolitan area extends to other cities and counties, there are several cities and communities that may seem like they are part of Sacramento County, but in fact, they are located elsewhere.

Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln are located in Placer County.

Stockton and Acampo are located in San Joaquin County.

Davis, Dixon, Woodland and West Sacramento are actually located in Yolo County.

Fairfield and Vacaville are located in Solano County.

Modesto is located in Stanislaus County.

El Dorado Hills is located in El Dorado County.

San Francisco is in San Francisco County.

Wheatland is in Yuba County.