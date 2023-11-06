(FOX40.COM) –Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will consider constructing and operating of a Safe Stay parking community for the homeless on Tuesday.

“Homelessness is one of the biggest issues facing the Sacramento region and the county has made significant investments to increase services, shelter capacity, and housing support for people experiencing homelessness,” said Sacramento County Department of Homeless Services and Housing Director Emily Halcon in a Board of Supervisors agenda report. “Despite these efforts, homelessness is on the rise, and is affecting communities throughout the county.”

On Oct. 25, 2022, the Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of property located at 4837 Watt Avenue in North Highlands with the intent of constructing and operating a Safe Stay Community from the site.

The project is now known as the “Watt Safe Parking Program.” It aims to “serve people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, currently living in vehicles on Roseville Road and in and around the McClellan Business Park,” according to the Department of Homeless Services and Housing (DHSH). The project will include trash removal, food services, shower facilities, pest services, janitorial, phone, internet, site security, and more.

Additionally, outreach teams will be responsible for facilitating the transition of guests into the Safe Parking Program.

DHSH reported that the purchase was funded by grants and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) district allocations. The total construction project cost for safe parking is estimated at $1.3 million. It will be funded from the ARPA district allocations, with District 3 contributing $1 million and District 4 contributing $300,000.