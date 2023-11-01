(FOX40.COM) — The new Dry Creek Parkway Trail Project in northern Sacramento County will add to the county’s existing network of trails and could one day be part of a trail system that links routes in Sacramento and Placer counties.

The project will consist of extending the existing Dry Creek Bikeway Trail to Rio Linda and to the area northwest of Antelope, according to Sacramento County Regional Parks.

The project, which is expected to begin construction in 2025, will cost around $7,704,000 paid for by the California Transportation Commission’s 2023 Active Transportation Program.

“This project is so important to us because it will provide a much-needed off-road facility that improves safety and comfort for all ages and abilities in a part of the County that has historically lacked such amenities,” said Liz Bellas, Director of Regional Parks, in a statement.

“By extending the Dry Creek Parkway Trail, we are also closing some key gaps in the regional active transportation network.”

The project will extend the existing bikeway trail, which is currently about 2.5 miles long, along Dry Creek, from the area near 24th and U streets, near the Cherry Island Soccer Complex, north towards the area near Watt Ave. and PFE Rd., where the two counties meet.

On the other end of the project, crews will build a trail to the west of the existing bikeway trail, connecting it to the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail, somewhere near the intersection of Elkhorn Blvd. and Cherry Lane.

When it’s complete, the connection to the Northern Bike Trail will give walkers, joggers, bikers, and wheelchair users connections to dozens of miles of Sacramento County’s network of trails.

According to the county’s statement, there are plans to extend trails in later years so that there is a 70-mile loop between both counties that includes the trails along the American River Parkway.