(KTXL) — Sacramento County is opening two new warming centers Wednesday night due to the forecast of more cold and wet weather.

The new warming centers will open in Galt and Elk Grove from Wednesday to Friday. The county already operates a warming center at the Department of Human Assistance facility at 28th street in midtown Sacramento.

Here is when the county is operating its warming centers:

•Galt Police Department lobby at 455 Industrial Drive, Galt, CA 95632; March 1 through March 3 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

•Teen Center at Barbara Morse Wackford Center at 9014 Bruceville Road, Room B, Elk Grove, CA; March 1 through 3 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

•Sacramento County DHA at 1725 28th Street; Feb. 21 through March 3 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

City of Sacramento weather respite centers

As the cold nighttime temperatures continue, Sacramento extended operations at its weather respite centers through Friday.

•Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

•North Fifth Street Shelter at 700 North Fifth Street from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The city said walk-ups will be accepted at both locations.

The Outreach and Engagement Center is able to accommodate up to 50 guests and the North Fifth shelter lobby can accommodate up to 20 guests.

The city said the North Fifth location can only take adults and is unable to accommodate pets.

For those who are in need of a ride, Sacramento Regional Transit is providing free rides to and from the weather respite centers.

To ride for free, riders must present this flyer to their bus operator upon boarding or to light rail fare inspection staff upon request.

The city said it continues to monitor the forecast and extend operations as needed.