(KTXL) — The Sacramento Sherrif’s Office said it is searching for two missing brothers who were last seen Monday night at their Sacramento home on Huntsman Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said both boys were last seen between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday night and are “believed to have left residence around 5:30 a.m.” Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter Valentine, 13, is 4’11” and weighs 89 pounds.

Hunter has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing pajamas though the sheriff’s office said he may have changed clothes.

Hunter (left) and Logan (right) Valentine

The sheriff’s office said Logan Valentine, 11, could be wearing a black hoodie with a picture of a wolf on the front, his last name on the back with an Antelope emblem on the left sleeve.