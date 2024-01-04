(FOX40.COM) –Victims and witnesses of crime in Sacramento County have a new and ‘softer’ place to tell their story to law enforcement after Wednesday’s unveiling of “soft interview rooms” at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a place where victims will feel safe and comforted and believed,” said Gay Hardwick, a survivor of the Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area rapist.

Hardwick broke down in tears at the unveiling as she talked about the shame she felt after surviving sexual assault 40 years ago. She said she wished that soft rooms were available for her to explain what happened to her, back then.

The new soft room was described by Hardwick as having “soft lighting with soothing wall colors, and non-triggering artwork on the walls – just to set the tone.” She said the chairs are comfortable and they swivel to allow the victim to move as needed, “while sharing sensitive information with law enforcement.”

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new “soft interview room” for victims and witnesses of crime on Jan. 4, 2024./ Sacramento County District Attorney Office.

The room also reportedly has blankets, tissues, toys for children, and refreshments to help victims get through difficult moments.

“All police and sheriff’s stations should be equipped with a soft interview room where traumatized victims of crime are treated like the injured victims that they really are – even though their injuries may be largely invisible,” Hardwick said. “When they are treated gently, they are better able to help law enforcement identify perpetrators.”

She added that the gentle care of victims leads to more arrests and better recollection of details from traumatic events.

“Only 25% of people report their crimes because of how difficult it is- frightening actually,” Hardwick said. “That’s why this soft room is so important.”

Hardwick said that she and fellow Golden State Killer survivor Kris Pedretti, who is also the visionary behind the rooms, worked together to get two soft rooms installed within law enforcement offices after they were introduced to them by the Elk Grove Police Department. They will continue to advocate and raise money for more.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the new room was much needed.

“Last night we had a human trafficking operation dealing with a 17-year-old girl,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper. “To talk to someone in a place like this is going to be a game changer.”

Cooper also mentioned an incident that happened days prior that involved the murder of a 10-year-old boy.

“There were a lot of interviews to do and having places like this, soft rooms, are going to help us tremendously because a lot of people are in shock and it’s tough.”

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho said the rooms will lead to more justice.

“With the soft rooms that we have we will allow the people who have suffered great trauma to come in and experience healing and power to obtain justice,” Ho said.

The soft interview room was funded by various non-profit and public service organizations such as Healing and Hope Family Justice Center, Soroptimist Club, 711 Club, Sacramento District Attorney’s Office, Elk Grove Police Department, community activist groups, and other donors.