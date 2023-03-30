(KTXL) — A Sacramento County woman was sentenced for defrauding the California unemployment agency of $3.2 million, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Jamie Williams-Major was arrested in April of 2021, along with six inmates, on suspicion of defrauding the Employment Development Department.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office said two of the people Williams-Major was arrested with were already facing murder charges and several of them had prior gang-related convictions.

A search warrant served at her home revealed evidence that she was working with the six inmates and had received about $250,000, the DA’s office said.

As the DA’s office continued its investigation, they said they learned of more victims. So, a second case was filed.

This time, it was alleged Williams-Major had actually defrauded the EDD of $2.9 million.

According to the DA, Williams-Major pleaded to the 10 counts of fraud and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

She, and the others, were also ordered to pay back the money.