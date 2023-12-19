(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recently released the bodycam video footage of a deputy who fatally shot someone in November.

On Nov. 5, Zahary Wolffscott, 36, was shot to death by Sacramento deputies after a chase on I-80. During the chase, Wolffscott crashed his Toyota Prius into a man on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was subsequently thrown from his bike and Wolfscott subsequently crashed again into the side of the road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it hopes the release of the bodycam footage will help the community develop a better understanding of the events that led to Wolffscott’s death. According to California State law, bodycam footage must be released within 45 days of an incident.

Following the crash, Sacramento deputies say Wolffscott got out of his car armed with a knife, and “skipped towards the motorcyclist.” Deputies ordered him to stop, but he continued. As he approached the biker, deputies shot Wolffscott. Wolffscott went down but got back up and lunged at the biker which prompted deputies to fire the fatal second shot.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Amar Ghandi said that although bodycam footage was released, the investigation is far from over. Details of the condition of the motorcyclist have not been released, however, he survived.

“In the next several months the Sheriff’s office will continue to investigate and analyze this incident,” Ghandi said. “We will continue interviewing any new witnesses that may come forward and complete any forensic tests.”