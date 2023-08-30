(FOX40.COM) — A home invasion just before midnight on Tuesday in south Sacramento evolved into a pursuit with deputies and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Shortly after 11:58 p.m., officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the 7900 block of Kenelworth Way following reports of a home invasion.

Officers learned that several armed people entered a home and assaulted a resident before leaving the area.

While the officers were conducting their investigation, calls came in that deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a vehicle that was believed to be connected to the home invasion.

On Wednesday morning, FOX40.com learned that deputies were in pursuit of a white Kia that was stolen in Sacramento County and was believed to be involved in a home invasion.

The pursuit crossed into Yolo County as the suspect vehicle entered the Yolo Causeway and ended near Chiles Road, just outside of downtown Davis. Several people were then seen fleeing the vehicle.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and the West Sacramento Police Department provided their assistance in tracking down the suspects.

Four juvenile males were then detained by law enforcement, including a juvenile who remained in the vehicle after the other passengers fled on foot.