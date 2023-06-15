(KTXL) — A new air traffic control (ATC) tower is soon to watch over the airfield at the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) after the Federal Air Administration (FAA) approved its funding, according to Sacramento County officials.

SMF’s current tower reaches 130 feet into the sky and was built in 1967, making it one of the oldest ATC towers in the United States, according to the county.

The new tower will be 192 feet tall and will relocate the tower from the south of Terminal B to the north side of the airport.

“We are thrilled, and greatly appreciate the support we’ve received from everyone involved in this effort,” Sacramento County Department of Airports Director Cindy Nichol said.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui said she has been working since 2006 to secure a new ATC tower for SMF and is expecting this new tower to build upon the county’s efforts to improve the airport.

“Cindy and her team are always looking at new ways to improve the travel experience and safety of our airport,” Matsui wrote. “That’s why I have been such a strong, long-time advocate for robust federal investments in their work.”

The new tower is expected to cost between $60 million and $80 million and will be completely funded the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which authorizes $1.2 trillion for transportation and infrastructure spending.

The FAA was allocated $5 billion dollars of which they are investing the first billion dollars towards improving the country’s air traffic control system.

“SMF remains a point of pride for Sacramento County, and with the recent news of available FAA funding for a new control tower, we can expect that our international airport will continue as the best of its size anywhere in the nation” said Supervisor Phil Serna whose district includes SMF.

The new tower is expected to be completed sometime in 2026 and no information has been shared on when demolition of the current tower will begin.