(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County.

The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in Sloughhouse north of Highway 16.

Davis Ranch is located about 20 miles east of Sacramento along Highway 16 (Jackson Road).

This levee breach was one of several levee failures that occurred along the Cosumnes River since the first atmospheric river storms hit the Sacramento region on New Years Eve.