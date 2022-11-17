SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison and two other Sacramento area residents plead guilty in connection to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, according to the Department of Justice Eastern District of California.

On Thursday, Charles Carter, 36, of Sacramento was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.”

Arlington Caine, 48, of Rio Linda and Andre Hellams, 40, of North Highlands plead guilty to two counts of using a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

The three are a part of a larger case that saw 15 individuals receive a 45-count indictment on June 30, 2021 for offenses related to “a conspiracy to traffic cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.”

Caine and Hellmans are to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2023 and face a maximum statutory penalty of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Charges are pending against: Tyrone Anderson, 40, of Sacramento; Maurice Bryant, 51, of Antelope; Yovanny Ontiveros, 41, of Sacramento; Alex White, 61, of North Highlands; Steven Hampton, 61, of Sacramento; Wilmer Harden, 52, of Elk Grove; Bobby Conner, 50, of Sacramento; Jerome Adams, 54, of North Highlands; Dwight Haney, 49, of Sacramento; and Mark Martin, 62, of Sacramento.

Stockton man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine

Jeremy David Dosier, 26, of Stockton was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for possession of methamphetamine.

On Oct. 14, 2022, he plead guilty to possessing around 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine. A search of Dosier’s home also resulted in the discovery of a loaded 9mm pistol and $11,830 in cash.

Yuba County men indicted on drug trafficking charges

A federal jury charged Darrel Anderson, 50 and Ricky Phienemanh, 35, both of Oliverhurst with conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Throughout 2020, Anderson was selling heroin to an undercover officer and in 2022 Anderson, Phienemanh and Saint Khamthong, 41, of Marysville distributed methamphetamine and heroin.

Khamthong was indicted in September and is in federal custody.

Anderson and Phienemanh face a maximum sentencing of life in prison and a $10 million fine.