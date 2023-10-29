(FOX40.COM) –Roberto Escobar-Montes was sentenced on Friday to six years in state prison for leaving his eight-month-old daughter in a bath tub that was half-filled with water while he was in another room playing a pornographic video game.

On Nov. 28, 2021, Escobar-Montes was at home taking care of his children when he placed both of his babies (eight-month- old and 2-year-old) in the bathtub and turned on the water, according to Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Dinah Mielke.

Prosecutors say Escobar-Montes left the room and began playing a pornographic video game in another part of the home while the children were alone in the bathtub for at least 12 minutes. When he stopped hearing the eight-month-old he came back to the bathroom and found she was floating face down in the half-filled tub.

He grabbed the two-year-old, who was not drowning, out of the tub and turned off the water, according to reports. Next he grabbed the eight-month-old and unplugged the drain. The infant was without a heartbeat for 90 minutes despite life-saving efforts. She died a few days later from her drowning injuries, officials say.

On Sept. 1, 2023, Escobar-Montes was convicted by a jury of two counts of child endangerment with circumstances likely to cause death. It was determined that his actions resulted in the infant’s death.