(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested after he claimed to shoot his wife on accident during an investigation of a “noise in the middle of the night.”

Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received a “frantic 911 call” from a man who said he accidentally shot his wife. Upon arrival to their home on Mira Del Rio Drive, deputies detained the husband.

Deputies said they entered the residence and found his wife in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound in her shoulder. The victim was reportedly conscious and alert. She was transported to the hospital.

Officials said there were no witnesses located in the residence. Both the husband and wife independently told deputies they heard a noise in the middle of the night. When the husband got his gun, he accidentally discharged it when he was getting up to investigate. Both were “adamant with deputies” that the incident was a “complete accident.”

Sheriff’s deputies’ reported that they did not find “any signs of a struggle or any other factors indicating that any domestic violence was involved.”

The husband was arrested and transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was booked for an alleged negligent Discharge of a firearm, a felony charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2024.