(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Metro Fire crews battled a “challenging” fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Arden Way.

One of the complications in battling the blaze, the fire department said, was that the apartment complex was built “center hallway” style where apartments exit out into an inner hallway rather than the exterior of the building.

The fire department said that makes it harder to pull hoses and access apartments. Smoke also accumulates in the confined space of the hallway, affecting visibility.

Further complicating the operation was that a second roof had been built over the building’s original roof.

According to the fire department, the fire in between the roofs and chainsaws had to be used to open up the roofs.

The fire department said around 60 personnel including 9 fire engines and 5 fire trucks responded to the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for “minor smoke inhalation.”