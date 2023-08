(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping near a Natomas park on July 25, according to police officials.

The attempted kidnapping was reported in the 5400 block of Jamesport Way. Officers were able to get information from the victims once they arrived at the scene.

A canvass of the area was conducted and the investigation has been passed on to detectives.

Police have not provided any information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.