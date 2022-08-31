SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers identified a suspect in a shooting at a gas station that left one person dead.

He was identified by police as Rashawn Maurice Anderson.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. Police went to the scene at Gateway Oaks Drive, near Venture Oaks Drive, and found a woman who had been shot at least once.

She died at the scene.

(Photo from Sacramento police)

Police are now searching for Anderson. They said there is a warrant, and officers are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them.