(KTXL) — Rosemont High School was placed on a “brief lockdown” on Thursday after a student began attacking staff members, according to school officials.

The ninth-grade student became aggressive with staff members as they attempted to restrain him.

At one point the student “made violent contact” with school principal Elizabeth Vigil, causing her to lose consciousness after hitting the ground.

Vigil was taken to an area hospital and law enforcement was called to the school.

Law enforcement believe that the student was under the influence of some narcotic.