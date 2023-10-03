(FOX40.COM) — The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded $127.3 million to over 400 programs across the state, including dozens in the Sacramento region, that are focused on improving pedestrian and driver safety.

“We are redoubling our efforts to prioritize the safety of people walking and biking, as well as combating the riskiest and most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding and impairment through collaborative enforcement efforts,” the Office of Traffic Safety wrote in a news release.

The OTS gave more than 50% of this funding, $73.6 million, towards supporting more than 200 law enforcement agencies’ efforts of conducting enforcement and education programs for traffic safety.

Of that $73.6 million, over $2.7 million will be awarded to 14 law enforcement agencies across the Sacramento region.

Some of the cities receiving the largest amount of funding for Police Traffic Services include:

• Modesto: $580,000

• Stockton: $500,000

• Sacramento: $400,000

• Elk Grove: $305,000

• Davis: $200,000

An additional $262,767 was awarded to Davis, Modesto and Sacramento County in total for pedestrian and bicycle safety. Sacramento County received the majority of that funding with the county receiving $189,986.

Local medical institutes were given funding, as well as UC Davis Health received $1.3 million to “evaluate the prevalence of drug and alcohol use in people injured in car crashes, people walking who are hit by vehicles, bicycle crashes and crashes involving micro-mobility devices such as electronic scooters.”

This grant program will run through September 2024.