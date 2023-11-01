(FOX40.COM) — The City of Stockton and Sacramento County are offering free sandbags to help community members and businesses prepare for future storms.

If your home or business is in an area that experienced flooding during the 2022-2023 winter storms, or you have experienced high water during heavy rains, this is an opportunity to be prepared for a potential rainy season.

Below is a list of locations where you can pick up a sandbag.

Sacramento County

Branch Center (3847 Branch Center Road)

Orangevale Community Center (6826 Hazel Ave.)

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #116 (7995 Elwyn Ave.) New Rio Linda Location

Sacramento County supplies the sand and bags, but residents will need a shovel.

The status of each location can be found here.

There is a 20-bag limit per visit. Residents not living in Sacramento County

will need to check with their cities for sandbag information by visiting www.stormready.org

Stockton

The following locations will be open on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stockton Soccer Complex (10055 N. State Route 99, W. Frontage Road)

Weber Point Events Center 221 N. Center St (Center Street @ Miner Avenue)

Van Buskirk Park (former golf course) (1740 Houston Ave)

Sandbag stations in Stockton are self-service and self-fill, which means it is recommended that each individual bring a shovel.

Those visiting sandbag stations will need to show identification with a City of Stockton address. City employees will be available for those needing assistance with filling and loading bags into vehicles.

Officials also recommend replacing sandbags from last year with newer bags due to deterioration.