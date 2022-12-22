(KTXL) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting at law enforcement and assaulting an elderly family, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:17 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue following an incomplete 911 call in which the caller reported his son, Juan Martinez, had been discharging a firearm.

When deputies arrived on scene, Martinez was alone inside of the home and deputies learned that he had assaulted a 68-year-old family member who also lived at the home.

While law enforcement worked to get Martinez to exit the home, he fired a single shot at deputies. A short while later a Sheriff’s K-9 unit brought Martinez into custody.

Martinez is facing charges for “assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer and elder abuse” along with other felony charges.

His bail has been set at $100,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.