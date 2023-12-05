(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen merchandise worth tens of thousands of dollars and made 285 felony and misdemeanor arrests through an undercover sting operation known as Operation Bad Elf.

“The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has recently concluded a highly successful week-long operation to combat retail theft across the region,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Focusing on popular retail establishments such as Target, Walgreens, and Walmart, the operation was a strategic effort to address the rising concerns surrounding theft and its impact on local businesses and communities.”

Deputies and detectives from the Sheriff’s Centralized Investigations Bureau said they collaborated to identify, track, and apprehend individuals involved in retail theft. The operation, which took place over the course of a week, utilized both uniformed and plain clothes officers “strategically positioned within targeted retail locations.”

Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper emphasized the importance of safeguarding businesses and ensuring the safety of community members.

“Retail theft not only affects the businesses directly but also has a ripple effect on our communities,” Cooper said. “By addressing this issue head-on, we are sending a clear message that criminal activities will not be tolerated, and our community’s safety remains our top priority.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the importance of community engagement and encouraged residents to remain vigilant against retail theft.

“We cannot combat this issue alone. We need the active involvement of the retailers for this type of success to continue,” Cooper said. “They need to make an investment in their stores’ safety, as we are not their 24/7 private security.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Sacramento County currently has over 33,000 outstanding misdemeanor warrants, many of which stem from offenses such as shoplifting and other theft-related crimes.