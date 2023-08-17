(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a suspicious death in a Rio Linda neighborhood, according to sheriff’s office officials.

Deputies were alerted of the body just before 7:30 p.m. at 6636 14th St. on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived on scene they located a deceased adult male and were unable to locate any possible suspect information.

By 11:40 p.m., homicide investigators were still working to determine if the man’s death was connected to a homicide.

At around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s officially ruled the suspicious death as a homicide based on superficial examination of the victim.

Injuries were located on the mans body, but the coroners offices have not yet ruled a cause of death.

This is a developing story.