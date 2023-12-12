(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Superior Court needs new members to serve on its grand jury, and a judge that serves on the court says a grand jury’s role is pivotal for the community.

“The attraction for this position is the opportunity to address neighborhood concerns regarding local government,” Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steven Gevercer told FOX40.com. “Our grand jury has the authority to investigate and report on wrongdoing, and inefficiency, so it provides an interesting and meaningful opportunity for citizens to become engaged on these local issues.”

According to Gevercer, one of the challenges of recruiting people to serve on a grand jury is that people are generally unaware of its role.

“Some people don’t know what the grand jury does and this is a civic grand jury, so they’re not empaneled necessarily to indict anybody criminally,” Gevercer said. “This grand jury we empanel has the independent authority to investigate and report on all branches of city and county government.”

Local government agencies that can be investigated include jails, school districts and other special districts for public services.

“If there is a complaint made that taxpayer money is not being properly used to run these organizations, they can investigate,” Gevercer said. “They can require people to be interviewed and then they could report this and explain to the public why they’re not doing their job.”

How to apply to serve on a grand jury

The grand jury’s application process started on Nov. 20 and applications will continue to get accepted until Dec. 29. Service on the Grand Jury is for one year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2015

Gevercer, who also serves as the court’s Grand Jury Advisor, said numerous applications have been received and the court is on track to hire the required amount of people.

Among qualified candidates, the court will select 19 people and 11 alternates, all of whom are required to live in Sacramento County.

Whoever gets selected will receive a small stipend for their work.

Click or tap here to see the full list of requirements.

Although the court has received applications, the recruitment process has brought certain challenges before, Gevercer said.

“The biggest challenge is getting the word out so that we can get applicants from all the different neighborhoods,” Gevercer said.

Another challenge during the recruiting process is finding enough jurors to represent the diversity of Sacramento County. Gevercer said there’s always a push needed to get different applicants from a variety of neighborhoods.

“It’s important for the grand jury to be the voice of all of its communities and that can happen if the grand jury is composed of people with diverse backgrounds and experience, so all the problems of all the neighborhoods could be examined,” Gevercer said.

For those who are not interested in being a juror, Gevercer urges the public to voice their complaints if they ever see a problem within a local government agency.

The public can file a confidential complaint online.

A grand jury responds to complaints of alleged misuse of public funds and all work conducted by the grand jury is confidential.